Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center has some new pups available

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A total of 40 dogs were rescued after being neglected at a local home in Reynoldsburg on Monday.

According to the director of the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, Kaye Persinger, Reynoldsburg police originally located the dogs after being called for a death investigation.

“Upon arrival, they discovered several dogs. I think initially they just wanted to hold them while they do their investigation and return them, but once the warden arrived

he discovered the conditions were pretty poor.”

Persinger said all the dogs are Australian Shepherds, and the person who owned them appeared to be a breeder.

“There were obvious signs of neglect just within the house and dogs. As far as physical abuse, I don’t think we have determined that in any of the dogs we have seen medically.”

She says the dogs will need time and patience to decompress at their own speed and get used to their new home.

Due to spacing, the dogs were split in half. Persinger says appointments to see the dogs are available as of today and in-person visits will begin on Friday. Some of these dogs can be adopted in pairs. Many of these dogs are not leash-trained and will require positive reinforcement training to help them grow and thrive.

