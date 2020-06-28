Franklin County deputy’s social media post under scrutiny

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Franklin County deputy’s social media post has come under scrutiny from the sheriff’s department.

The Tik Tok post shows a deputy posing with a rifle with a handgun on the counter, using foul language with text that states when looters and rioters threaten to come into the suburbs.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirms it is one of their deputies in the video.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement:

“FCSO is taking this extremely seriously and will not tolerate anybody on our staff demonstrating behavior like this.”

No action has been taken against the deputy at this point.