Franklin County deputy under investigation has history of disciplinary action

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – NBC4 uncovers new details about a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy who’s under investigation.

NBC4 first broke the story about sergeant David Aurigemma being stopped by Columbus police twice in the same night.​

NBC4 now has the sergeant’s personnel file.​ There were more than 200 pages detailing the sergeant’s 20 year employment history.​

For the last three Novembers the sergeant has been disciplined for various policy violations.​

November 2019, Franklin county sheriff Dallas Baldwin suspended sergeant Aurigemma for one day without pay.​ Accroding to the documents while working special duty at a grocery store on west broad street in July he had an arrest where he used force. ​Documents show he did not follow policies reporting the incident.​

November 2018, Chief Deputy Rick Minerd gave sergeant Aurigemma “A letter of reprimand” after Aurigemma’s gun was stolen from his personal car in the driveway at his home. ​

November 2017, Sergeant Aurigemma was orally reprimanded after he violated directives while he worked special duty traffic detail and not properly reporting his hours, location and other information.​

​

For this latest internal investigation, NBC4 asked Chief Deputy Minerd and public information officer Marc Gofstein for the date, time and locations of where Columbus police stopped sergeant Aurigemma.​

We were told December 11th that we could get that information. ​Nine days and at least 7 requests later, neither Gofstein or Minerd have not acknowledged our requests.​

We have requested Aurigemma’s case file from Internal Affairs regarding this case, and will bring you what we find out.​