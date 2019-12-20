Franklin County deputy under investigation has history of disciplinary action

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – NBC4 uncovers new details about a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy who’s under investigation.
NBC4 first broke the story about sergeant David Aurigemma being stopped by Columbus police twice in the same night.
NBC4 now has the sergeant’s personnel file. There were more than 200 pages detailing the sergeant’s 20 year employment history.
For the last three Novembers the sergeant has been disciplined for various policy violations.
November 2019, Franklin county sheriff Dallas Baldwin suspended sergeant Aurigemma for one day without pay. Accroding to the documents while working special duty at a grocery store on west broad street in July he had an arrest where he used force. Documents show he did not follow policies reporting the incident.
November 2018, Chief Deputy Rick Minerd gave sergeant Aurigemma “A letter of reprimand” after Aurigemma’s gun was stolen from his personal car in the driveway at his home.
November 2017, Sergeant Aurigemma was orally reprimanded after he violated directives while he worked special duty traffic detail and not properly reporting his hours, location and other information.
For this latest internal investigation, NBC4 asked Chief Deputy Minerd and public information officer Marc Gofstein for the date, time and locations of where Columbus police stopped sergeant Aurigemma.
We were told December 11th that we could get that information. Nine days and at least 7 requests later, neither Gofstein or Minerd have not acknowledged our requests.
We have requested Aurigemma’s case file from Internal Affairs regarding this case, and will bring you what we find out.