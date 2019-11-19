Franklin County deputy investigated after on-duty crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)- The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is investigating one of its own following a crash.

According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Rodnetta Jones is being investigated after she crashed a sheriff’s office vehicle. Investigators said initially when the crash happened, no internal investigation was warranted, however as the investigation into the crash continued, the new information collected warranted one.

Authorities said this crash happened on October 23 on Holton Road east of Buckeye Parkway near Grove City.

Deputy Jones is assigned to the corrections department, but hasn’t been back to work since the crash. At this time, she has not been charged with anything.

NBC4 is working to get more details regarding this internal investigation. We will bring you the latest on NBC4 at 4.