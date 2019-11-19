Live Now
Trump Impeachment Hearings: Jennifer Williams, Alexander Vindman 1st to testify Tuesday

Franklin County deputy investigated after on-duty crash

Local News

by: Rob Sneed

Posted: / Updated:
franklin county sheriff's office_14496

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)- The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is investigating one of its own following a crash.

According to the sheriff’s office, Deputy Rodnetta Jones is being investigated after she crashed a sheriff’s office vehicle. Investigators said initially when the crash happened, no internal investigation was warranted, however as the investigation into the crash continued, the new information collected warranted one.

Authorities said this crash happened on October 23 on Holton Road east of Buckeye Parkway near Grove City.

Deputy Jones is assigned to the corrections department, but hasn’t been back to work since the crash.  At this time, she has not been charged with anything.

NBC4 is working to get more details regarding this internal investigation. We will bring you the latest on NBC4 at 4.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools