Franklin County deputies seize nearly 15,000 Xanax during drug arrests

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Deputies seized nearly 15,000 Xanax pills during a Franklin County drug arrest.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, on July 25, deputies responded to a report of an assault in the 8000 block of Patterson Road in Hilliard.

Deputies state that during questioning of the assault, one of the persons involved had a large amount of Alprazolam, also known as Xanax.

Grant Saale

Laura Saale

Detectives with the Special Investigations Unit were called, and they seized a total of 14,800 unit doses of Xanax from the site of the original incident and from 5804 Parkbridge Lane, in Dublin, where two of the participants lived.

Grant Saale, 24, and Laura Saale, 59, were arrested and charged with Possession of a Scheduled IV Controlled Substance and according to deputies, more charges are expected pending further investigation.