FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Deputies are asking for helping locating a missing teenager.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Blaise Ewing, 16, was last seen December 26, 2019, in the Whitehall area.

Blaise is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Deputies say Blaise has been known to be on the west and south sides of Columbus.

Anyone with information on Blaise’s whereabouts can call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 614-525-3333.