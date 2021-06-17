4-year-old boy found safe after being taken in stolen vehicle

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Deputies say a boy, who was taken in a stolen vehicle Thursday morning, has been found safe.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a the black Jeep Cherokee was stolen from a gas station in the 4800 block of W. Broad Street, around 7:22 a.m. Four-year old Logan Erb was inside the vehicle when it was taken.

Logan’s dad, Brandon Erb, told NBC4’s Catherine Ross he had stopped at the gas station to get some ibuprofen, and thought he had the keys in his pocket when he went inside.

Deputies say the vehicle was recovered later in a parking in the 3800 block of W. Broad Street and Logan was found safe.

Deputies released the above photo of the suspect, and continue to search for him.