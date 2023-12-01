COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A reported shooting sent Franklin County deputies to the North Linden neighborhood late Friday morning.

According to Columbus police dispatchers, the shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Dunbar Drive, near Cleveland Avenue, just before 11 a.m. CPD was unable to provide additional information and said that the area of Dunbar Drive is under the jurisdiction of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Photos from the scene of the shooting showed Clinton Township police at the scene as well. However, neither agency has shared information on the victim’s condition, any possible suspects or what led to the shooting as of 11:45 a.m.