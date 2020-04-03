Franklin County deputies investigating hit-skip crash that left pedestrian dead

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Deputies in Franklin County are investigating a hit-skip crash that left a person dead. 

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, at about 9:50pm, Thursday, Daniel Ross Gibson, 33, of Columbus was in the roadway at Agler Road and Perdue Avenue when he was struck by a white sedan traveling eastbound. 

Deputies say the car did not stop after striking Gibson, and a witness called 911 to report the crash. 

Gibson was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.  

Deputies continue to investigate the crash, and say the identity of the driver and the vehicle are unknown at this time.  

