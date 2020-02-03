Live Now
Trump impeachment trial wrapping up, closing arguments set to begin

Franklin County deputies continue to search for missing 16-year-old

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Deputies in Franklin County continue to ask for help locating a missing teen. 

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Madyson Ridgeway has been missing from a group home since March 27, 2019.  

Madyson is described as a white female, with blonde hair, blue eyes, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 149 pounds. 

Madyson may still be in the Columbus area, according to deputies, and she may use the alias last names of Barraza or Velasquez.  

Deputies ask anyone with information to call 614-525-3333, or 1-800-843-5678. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools