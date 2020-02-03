Franklin County deputies continue to search for missing 16-year-old

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Deputies in Franklin County continue to ask for help locating a missing teen.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Madyson Ridgeway has been missing from a group home since March 27, 2019.

Madyson is described as a white female, with blonde hair, blue eyes, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 149 pounds.

Madyson may still be in the Columbus area, according to deputies, and she may use the alias last names of Barraza or Velasquez.

Deputies ask anyone with information to call 614-525-3333, or 1-800-843-5678.