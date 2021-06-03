Franklin County deputies asking for help identifying man’s body found along Scioto River

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Deputies are asking for help identify a man who was found dead along the Scioto River in south Columbus.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7:10 p.m., April 16, deputies were called to an area beneath the overpass on I-270W in south Columbus along the banks of the Scioto River, after a group of juveniles found a human body while swimming.

Detectives determined the male body had been in the water for a long period of time, possibly months, and he was unable to be identified due to decomposition.

Deputies say they are still working to identify the man, and his death is considered suspicious.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public for help in identifying the man. He is described as being a white male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, about 153 pounds, with blond or light brown shoulder length hair, pulled into a bun on top of his head.

He was found in a long sleeve shirt, with a t-shirt underneath that had the words “sarcasm, just one of my talents” printed on it, blue jeans and size 12 square safety toe cowboy type boots.

Detectives say the man was possibly homeless and are working with the Franklin Coroner’s Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation using DNA to identify the man.

Deputies ask anyone with information about this person, to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 614-525-3351.