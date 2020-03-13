Franklin County courts to remain open, most hearings delayed

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Courts in Franklin County announced Friday they will remain open for essential services.

Administrative judges for the Franklin County Common Pleas Court – General, Domestic Relations/Juvenile and Probate Divisions and the Franklin County Municipal Court met Thursday to discuss their response to the coronavirus.

The courts announced in a joint statement they will continue to a future date all civil and criminal matters scheduled for jury trial, hearing or disposition between March 16 and April 10.

Judges and staff will conduct pre-trial hearings by teleconference as possible.

Exceptions will be made at the discretion of each court.

Electronic filing continues to be available.

The Clerk of Courts for the Municipal and Common Pleas courts remain open.

For Common Pleas jurors, beginning Monday, March 16, 2020, citizens summoned for Common Pleas jury duty should not report, as jury service is cancelled through April 10, 2020. For Municipal Court jurors, those summoned for March 16, 2020, are still required to report for jury duty. Municipal Court will provide further information regarding subsequent weeks.



The Judges will re-evaluate on Monday, April 6, 2020, to determine whether the suspension will be extended beyond April 10, 2020.