1  of  3
Breaking News
Columbus Public Health says local hospitals should be able to start testing for COVID-19 next week Columbus Public Health to meet to vote on public health emergency Columbus Metropolitan Library closing its 23 branches in response to COVID-19
1  of  5
Closings and Delays
Dublin Community Church First United Methodist Church of London Grove City United Methodist Church Peace Lutheran Peace UMC

Franklin County courts to remain open, most hearings delayed

Local News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
gavel_188188

Hotline covid category

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Courts in Franklin County announced Friday they will remain open for essential services.

Administrative judges for the Franklin County Common Pleas Court – General, Domestic Relations/Juvenile and Probate Divisions and the Franklin County Municipal Court met Thursday to discuss their response to the coronavirus.

The courts announced in a joint statement they will continue to a future date all civil and criminal matters scheduled for jury trial, hearing or disposition between March 16 and April 10.

Judges and staff will conduct pre-trial hearings by teleconference as possible.

Exceptions will be made at the discretion of each court.

Electronic filing continues to be available.

The Clerk of Courts for the Municipal and Common Pleas courts remain open.

For Common Pleas jurors, beginning Monday, March 16, 2020, citizens summoned for Common Pleas jury duty should not report, as jury service is cancelled through April 10, 2020. For Municipal Court jurors, those summoned for March 16, 2020, are still required to report for jury duty. Municipal Court will provide further information regarding subsequent weeks.

The Judges will re-evaluate on Monday, April 6, 2020, to determine whether the suspension will be extended beyond April 10, 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools