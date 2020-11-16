Franklin County court cancels jury trials through end of January

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Common Pleas Court is suspending all jury trials through the end of January.

Judge Stephen L. McIntosh made the announcement Monday afternoon, saying jury trials will be suspended starting Nov. 23. No reason was given.

Citizens who have been summonsed for petit jury duty for the following weeks should not report, as jury service is canceled:

Nov. 30

Dec. 7

Dec. 14

In addition, no petit jury duty summons will be issued for the weeks between Dec. 21 and Jan. 25.

Grand jurors are not affected and should report as scheduled.