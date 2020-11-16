Franklin County court cancels jury trials through end of January

Local News

by: NBC4 staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Common Pleas Court is suspending all jury trials through the end of January.

Judge Stephen L. McIntosh made the announcement Monday afternoon, saying jury trials will be suspended starting Nov. 23. No reason was given.

Citizens who have been summonsed for petit jury duty for the following weeks should not report, as jury service is canceled:

  • Nov. 30
  • Dec. 7
  • Dec. 14

In addition, no petit jury duty summons will be issued for the weeks between Dec. 21 and Jan. 25.

Grand jurors are not affected and should report as scheduled.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools