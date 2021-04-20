Franklin County corrections officer arrested on drug charges

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Franklin County corrections deputy was arrested Tuesday with deception to obtain a dangerous drug by allegedly seeking multiple prescriptions for painkillers.

Lonnie Maxson, 32, of Grove City, allegedly tried to obtain a prescription for hydrocodone-acetaminophen for four days on Feb. 11, while having a prescription for the same drug for a seven-day supply on Feb. 9, according to the arrest warrant.

Maxson was hired as a corrections deputy at the Franklin County Correctional Center on Jackson Pike in 2016.

A spokesperson for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it was in the process of terminating Maxson’s employment.

The sheriff’s office said the arrest was not tied to Maxson’s work at the prison.