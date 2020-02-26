Franklin County Coroner to address 2020 overdose deaths, homicides

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz will be holding a news conference to address overdoses as well as homicides for the year.

In recent weeks, Ortiz has reported several spikes in overdoses.

Ortiz said there were 23 fatal overdoses between Jan. 31 and Feb. 7, and five fatal overdoses on Saturday, Feb. 8, alone.

Ortiz previously reported 10 overdose deaths on Jan. 31.

Ortiz posted on Facebook that if anyone is ready to seek treatment for their addiction, they can check the Columbus Opiate Crisis Information webpage or use the federal website.

She also posted a link to the columbushomelessness.org “street card,” which lists various organizations to help kick addiction.

Ortiz encouraged drug users to use fentanyl testing strips and to have Narcan on hand if they have to use drugs.

The news conference is scheduled for 11am, Wednesday.