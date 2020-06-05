Franklin Park Conservatory reopening June 13

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin Park Conservatory will be reopening its doors June 13.

“The word ‘essential’ has always been part of the Conservatory’s vision, which is a world that celebrates nature as essential to the human experience,” said Bruce Harkey, President and CEO of the Conservatory. “This rings true now more than ever, as we look to nature as a place of peace, hope, and self-care. We are looking forward to opening our doors again to share the awe-inspiring beauty of nature with the community and continue the healing process together.”

The conservatory says the following is the safety plan that guests can expect when visiting for the foreseeable future:

● Social Distancing: A distance of six feet or more between visitor groups must be maintained at all times. Areas that require queuing will have floor decals to assist with distancing. ● Face Coverings: For the protection of guests, volunteers and staff, the Conservatory strongly requests the use of face coverings while in the Conservatory’s buildings and on its grounds. The use of face coverings shows respect for others’ safety and protection during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a level of protection. Exceptions will be made for those with medical conditions that prevent wearing a face covering and children under two years old. ● Timed Ticketing: To minimize physical contact and encourage safe social distancing practices, the Conservatory will be limiting guest capacity. Visitors should purchase tickets on the Conservatory’s website to reserve the date and time they would like to arrive. Franklin Park Conservatory members should also visit the Conservatory’s website to reserve a date and time to visit and print out a free barcoded voucher. ● Barriers: Plexiglass barriers have been installed at services areas where guests and staff interact. ● Water Features: The water features of the Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Children’s Garden will be open with social distancing; visitor groups will need to keep at least six feet between each other. ● Food Service: The Conservatory’s Food Truck will offer house-made, pre-packaged snacks and lunch items, as well as beverages, including beer and wine. The Conservatory’s Garden Café will not be open at this time. ● Cleaning Protocols: The Conservatory’s staff will clean and sanitize the facility throughout operation hours and after close each night. ● Proper Hygiene and Hand Sanitizing Stations: The Conservatory will encourage good hygiene through signage and make hand sanitizer stations available throughout its property. ● Early Opening for Vulnerable Populations: The Conservatory is planning an early opening day to help protect higher-risk members of our community (those who are age 60 or older and persons with pre-existing medical conditions or compromised immune systems), details on time and day of the week will be announced soon.

The reopening includes all of the Conservatory’s interior biomes and outdoor gardens, filled with colorful summer horticulture displays and topiaries. Visitors will also be able to enjoy the annual Bonsai exhibition and the Conservatory’s entire collection of Dale Chihuly glass artwork.

For more information and updates on the conservatory, guests can visit fpconservatory.org