Franklin County Commissioners designate Juneteenth as paid holiday beginning 2021

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Starting in 2021, Juneteenth will be a paid holiday for Franklin County employees 

According to a release from the Franklin County Board of Commissioners, beginning June 19, 2021, Juneteenth will be a paid county holiday for employees to replace the recognition of Columbus Day. 

June 19th celebrates the abolition of slavery in America, and the recognition that African Americans are entitled to equal rights in this country they helped to build.  Yet 155 years later, their ancestors and other people of color are faced with unequal opportunity in pursuit of the American Dream.  On this Juneteenth, we recognize the struggle that so many have endured and are still enduring to help us realize the dream of a more perfect union, and we stand with our residents in the ongoing fight for racial equity.

Franklin County Board of Commissioners

