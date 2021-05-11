Franklin County Commissioner Marilyn Brown announces retirement

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County Commissioner Marilyn Brown said Tuesday that she is resigning her position and retiring after 14 years as a commissioner.

“As the last year has made apparent, time spent with our families is both precious and fleeting, and while public service will always remain my passion, it is time to step aside to focus on being there for my family,” Brown said in a news release.

Brown was last elected in 2018 to a term that ends in 2023. Her retirement will be effective Friday.

She serves on the commission with commission president Kevin Boyce and commissioner John O’Grady. State law provides for the other commissioners to appoint a replacement who can serve up to 45 days, with Brown’s party then choosing a replacement to complete her term. All three commissioners are Democrats.

The news release said Brown championed children’s education and safety, workers’ rights and livable wages, racial and gender equity, domestic violence prevention, women’s reproductive health and freedoms, LGBTQ+ rights and marriage equality, housing stability for every family, and restorative justice for people impacted by the criminal justice system.

As commissioner, she also served as board chair at the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission, board chair of the Franklin County Criminal Justice Planning Board, vice chair for the Justice and Public Safety Committee at the County Commissioners Association of Ohio, and on the boards of One Columbus, CAPA, and the Future Ready Columbus Early Childhood Advisory Council.