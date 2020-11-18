Franklin County Commissioner Kevin Boyce shares experience with COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County Commissioner Kevin Boyce stated Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

During an announcement of a stay home advisory by the city of Columbus and Franklin County, Boyce shared his experience after testing positive for the coronaviru.

Boyce said despite washing his hands regularly, practicing social distancing, and always wearing a mask, he still tested positive.

“I felt confident that I had not been exposed, and that I had not done anything that would compromise my health or someone else’s health,” said Boyce.

According to Boyce, he soon began to experience what he thought was seasonal allergies.

“But the symptoms grew much worse every day. My fever shot up. I was carrying over 102 fever that I could not break for several days, and then I started to have a lot of trouble breathing.”

Boyce said within days, he had to be hospitalized.

“I was alone, I was scared, and I could not breathe. And I will tell you, I thought every day ‘What did I do to expose myself to COVID-19? What did I do? How did I slip up?’ My doctor told me it could have been anything.”

Boyce said his doctor told him it could have been as simple as going out, touching something with his hand, then touching his eye.

At one point, Boyce said he wasn’t sure he was going to make it.

“For those of you that don’t think this is real, or think that this is serious, I got news for you.”

Boyce also urged central Ohioans to work together to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“If you’ve got loved ones, and people you care about, and those that care about you, then you’ll mask up, and you’ll stay home, and you’ll work to protect all of us. Because I’d like to see you on the other side of this.”