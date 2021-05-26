Franklin County cancels Wednesday’s noon siren test due to possible severe weather

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency has canceled its weekly outdoor siren test due to the possibility of inclement weather.

The agency sounds the outdoor warning siren every Wednesday at noon to make sure Franklin County residents will be alerted in case of a tornado or other weather emergency.

On Weather Alert Days, the county often cancels siren tests in case it needs to sound a real emergency siren during that day.

According to NBC4 meteorologist Liz McGiffin, the majority of Wednesday’s rain and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon.

“Rain and storms will be filling in from northwest to southeast as temperatures climb up to the 80s. Some of these storms could be strong with isolated damaging wind gusts.”