PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County bomb squad responded to a call in Pickaway County for a report of an explosive device Tuesday evening.

According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, the squad responded to the area of 13000 Winchester Road, but did not offer any further information.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the bomb squad responded to a report of a pipe bomb and that the scene has been made safe.

No further information is available at this time.