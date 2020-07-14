Franklin County Board of Health approves mask mandate

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County Public Health Tuesday approved a facial covering mandate for locations within its jurisdiction.

The mask order applies to all of Franklin County, except for Columbus and Worthington. The Columbus and Worthingson jurisdiction is covered by a separate mask requirement.

According to the health department, each person within Franklin County’s jurisdiction, except as specifically exempted in the order, must wear a face covering whenever they are:

In any indoor location that is not a residence;

When outdoors and unable to consistently maintain a distance of six feet or more from individuals who are not members of their household; or

While waiting for, riding, driving, or operating public transportation, a taxi, a private car service, or a ride-sharing vehicle.

The order does not apply to children under the age of 10. The order also reflects the mask guidance in place for employees and businesses which does not require a person to wear a mask if their physician advises against it, if wearing a mask is prohibited by federal regulation, if communicating with the hearing impaired, when alone in an office or personal workspace, and other similar measures.

Franklin County is currently covered by a state mask requirement due to its designation as a Level 3 risk level for the spread of coronavirus. The Franklin County order will remain in effect should the state order be lifted.

The order does not have an end date and will remain in place until it is rescinded by the Board.