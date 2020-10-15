Franklin County back at red, 29 total counties at level 3 in latest advisory map

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County is just one of 29 counties in Ohio that are back in the red (level 3) on Ohio’s latest coronavirus advisory map.

The entire list of red counties consists of:

Mercer

Butler

Hamilton

Putnam

Montgomery

Warren

Lucas

Clark

Greene

Marion

Union

Madison

Fayette

Highland

Adams

Franklin

Ross

Pike

Scioto

Richland

Licking

Lawrence

Muskingum

Cuyahoga

Summit

Stark

Guernsey

Portage

Mahoning

As of today, Ohio has 29 red counties. That is 65% of Ohioans who are living in red counties. pic.twitter.com/6XQtKKqpCb — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 15, 2020

The last time Franklin County was at level 3 was August 20.

DeWine announced the new map Thursday, stating that now 65% of Ohioans are in a red county.

A breakdown of all 88 counties⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8NMrmCMdi5 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 15, 2020

There are also 52 counties that are high incidence as of Thursday. This means the county has seen more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents during the past two weeks.

“These are not times to be complacent or comfortable. It is the time to be vigilant to protect yourself, your family, your friends and your neighbors,” said DeWine.

According to DeWine, local health departments are reporting spread via social gatherings, and health commissioners are seeing less mask wearing.

DeWine also noted that the state’s positivity rate is now at 5.4%