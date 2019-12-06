Franklin County auditor warns about dog licensing scam

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Franklin County official is warning county dog owners about a scam involving purchasing dog license online.

Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano said no outside vendors legally sell dog licenses in Franklin County, citing the website ohdoglicense.com for “fraudulently selling fake dog licenses to unsuspecting dog owners.”

The fraudulent site, according to Stinziano, promises illegal discounts to senior citizens.

“Consumers are advised that all dog licenses sold by the Franklin County Auditor’s office arrive in physical form, and can only be purchased online at doglicense.franklincountyohio.gov..” Stinziano wrote in a press release.

“Our office is here to protect the businesses and residents of Franklin County. We will do everything we can to protect consumers from fraudulent activity,” Stinziano said.

Ohioans living outside of Franklin County should contact their county auditor to purchase a dog license.

Anyone with questions can call the Franklin County Auditor’s office at (614) 525-HOME.