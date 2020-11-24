Franklin County Auditor refunding $3.5 million to county schools, libraries, municipalities

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano announced Tuesday that his office would be refunding millions of dollars to schools, libraries, and municipalities.

According to Stinziano $2.3 million of a total $3.5 million will be going to school districts across the county. Franklin County cities and villages will get $268,460, townships will get $170,511, libraries will get $95,753, and county agencies will get $670,520.

“At a time when many budgets are stretched thin, I am happy to be able to refund this money back to our schools, our libraries and our municipalities to support our residents and our students,” Stinziano said. “By being fiscally responsible, the Auditor’s office is able to return this money when these organizations need it the most.” 

Columbus City Schools will get the largest refund of all the entities, at $789,018. Other school districts receiving large refunds are Hilliard City Schools with $224,573, Dublin City Schools at $218,667, South-Western Schools at $188,014, Worthington City Schools at $170,265, Upper Arlington at $130,361, and Westerville City Schools with $123,738.

Among cities and villages, Columbus received the largest refund, at $120,392, followed by Grove City, at $20,735 and Dublin at $20,570. Among libraries, the Columbus Metropolitan Library will receive the largest refund at $67,691, followed by the Worthington Public Library at $10,831 and the Upper Arlington Public Library at $3,934.   

The money that is being refunded is collected as required by state law to pay for real estate reappraisals and triennial updates.

The breakdown of the refund are as follows:

Bexley City School District38,963.01
Columbus City School District789,017.65
Dublin City School District218,666.52
Gahanna Jefferson City School District110,747.38
Grandview Heights City School District23,159.85
Hilliard City School District224,573.34
Reynoldsburg City School District34,095.47
South-Western City School District188,014.43
Upper Arlington City School District130,361.33
Westerville City School District123,737.53
Whitehall City School District18,596.16
Worthington City School District170,265.06
Canal Winchester Local School District24,480.67
Groveport Madison Local School District50,370.63
Hamilton Local School District9,293.75
New Albany Plain Local School District88,209.71
Jonathan Alder Local School District982.22
Licking Heights Local School district24,609.11
Madison Plains Local School District287.14
Olentangy Local School District125.84
Pickerington Local School District1,118.46
Teays Valley School District82.91
Tolles Tech11,240.25
Delaware County JVS5.29
Eastland JVS12,620.28
Licking County JVS1,131.57
City of Bexley4,411.06
City of Columbus120,391.63
City of Dublin20,569.95
City of Gahanna7,013.19
City of Grandview Heights15,107.94
City of Grove City20,735.40
City of Hilliard17,196.76
City of Pickerington11.91
City of Reynoldsburg928.60
City of Upper Arlington17,345.82
City of Westerville17,883.92
City of Whitehall1,891.07
City of Worthington5,129.28
Village of Brice11.15
Village of Canal Winchester1,933.37
Village of Groveport727.48
Village of Harrisburg6.13
Village of Lithopolis3.24
Village of Lockbourne11.43
Village Marble Cliff24.83
Village of Minerva Park1,291.82
Village of New Albany14,309.66
Village of Obetz479.71
Village of Riverlea709.03
Village of Urbancrest18.25
Village of Valleyview317.07
Blendon Township6,769.39
Brown Township2,494.95
Clinton Township3,095.65
Franklin Township5,831.18
Hamilton Township6,674.41
Jackson Township19,077.00
Jefferson Township12,099.26
Madison Township16,411.65
Mifflin Township18,235.44
Norwich Township19,344.97
Perry Township4,398.77
Plain Township9,251.32
Pleasant Township2,734.97
Prairie Township8,226.01
Sharon Township2,315.85
Truro Township10,473.65
Washington Township23,076.74
Bexley Public Library1,686.41
Columbus Metropolitan Library67,690.67
Grandview Heights Public Library2,541.90
Pickerington Public Library31.18
Upper Arlington Public Library3,933.73
Westerville Public Library3,874.76
Worthington Public Library10,830.69
Delaware County District Library2.02
Plain City Public Library14.51
Southwest Public Library3,171.49
New Albany/Plain Local Park1,975.78
General Fund56,568.91
Children Services170,841.78
ADAMH Board76,612.54
MRDD243,770.76
Metropolitan Parks36,747.48
Zoological Park24,906.25
Office on Aging61,072.67

