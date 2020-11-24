Franklin County Auditor refunding $3.5 million to county schools, libraries, municipalities

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano announced Tuesday that his office would be refunding millions of dollars to schools, libraries, and municipalities.
According to Stinziano $2.3 million of a total $3.5 million will be going to school districts across the county. Franklin County cities and villages will get $268,460, townships will get $170,511, libraries will get $95,753, and county agencies will get $670,520.
“At a time when many budgets are stretched thin, I am happy to be able to refund this money back to our schools, our libraries and our municipalities to support our residents and our students,” Stinziano said. “By being fiscally responsible, the Auditor’s office is able to return this money when these organizations need it the most.”
Columbus City Schools will get the largest refund of all the entities, at $789,018. Other school districts receiving large refunds are Hilliard City Schools with $224,573, Dublin City Schools at $218,667, South-Western Schools at $188,014, Worthington City Schools at $170,265, Upper Arlington at $130,361, and Westerville City Schools with $123,738.
Among cities and villages, Columbus received the largest refund, at $120,392, followed by Grove City, at $20,735 and Dublin at $20,570. Among libraries, the Columbus Metropolitan Library will receive the largest refund at $67,691, followed by the Worthington Public Library at $10,831 and the Upper Arlington Public Library at $3,934.
The money that is being refunded is collected as required by state law to pay for real estate reappraisals and triennial updates.
The breakdown of the refund are as follows:
|Bexley City School District
|38,963.01
|Columbus City School District
|789,017.65
|Dublin City School District
|218,666.52
|Gahanna Jefferson City School District
|110,747.38
|Grandview Heights City School District
|23,159.85
|Hilliard City School District
|224,573.34
|Reynoldsburg City School District
|34,095.47
|South-Western City School District
|188,014.43
|Upper Arlington City School District
|130,361.33
|Westerville City School District
|123,737.53
|Whitehall City School District
|18,596.16
|Worthington City School District
|170,265.06
|Canal Winchester Local School District
|24,480.67
|Groveport Madison Local School District
|50,370.63
|Hamilton Local School District
|9,293.75
|New Albany Plain Local School District
|88,209.71
|Jonathan Alder Local School District
|982.22
|Licking Heights Local School district
|24,609.11
|Madison Plains Local School District
|287.14
|Olentangy Local School District
|125.84
|Pickerington Local School District
|1,118.46
|Teays Valley School District
|82.91
|Tolles Tech
|11,240.25
|Delaware County JVS
|5.29
|Eastland JVS
|12,620.28
|Licking County JVS
|1,131.57
|City of Bexley
|4,411.06
|City of Columbus
|120,391.63
|City of Dublin
|20,569.95
|City of Gahanna
|7,013.19
|City of Grandview Heights
|15,107.94
|City of Grove City
|20,735.40
|City of Hilliard
|17,196.76
|City of Pickerington
|11.91
|City of Reynoldsburg
|928.60
|City of Upper Arlington
|17,345.82
|City of Westerville
|17,883.92
|City of Whitehall
|1,891.07
|City of Worthington
|5,129.28
|Village of Brice
|11.15
|Village of Canal Winchester
|1,933.37
|Village of Groveport
|727.48
|Village of Harrisburg
|6.13
|Village of Lithopolis
|3.24
|Village of Lockbourne
|11.43
|Village Marble Cliff
|24.83
|Village of Minerva Park
|1,291.82
|Village of New Albany
|14,309.66
|Village of Obetz
|479.71
|Village of Riverlea
|709.03
|Village of Urbancrest
|18.25
|Village of Valleyview
|317.07
|Blendon Township
|6,769.39
|Brown Township
|2,494.95
|Clinton Township
|3,095.65
|Franklin Township
|5,831.18
|Hamilton Township
|6,674.41
|Jackson Township
|19,077.00
|Jefferson Township
|12,099.26
|Madison Township
|16,411.65
|Mifflin Township
|18,235.44
|Norwich Township
|19,344.97
|Perry Township
|4,398.77
|Plain Township
|9,251.32
|Pleasant Township
|2,734.97
|Prairie Township
|8,226.01
|Sharon Township
|2,315.85
|Truro Township
|10,473.65
|Washington Township
|23,076.74
|Bexley Public Library
|1,686.41
|Columbus Metropolitan Library
|67,690.67
|Grandview Heights Public Library
|2,541.90
|Pickerington Public Library
|31.18
|Upper Arlington Public Library
|3,933.73
|Westerville Public Library
|3,874.76
|Worthington Public Library
|10,830.69
|Delaware County District Library
|2.02
|Plain City Public Library
|14.51
|Southwest Public Library
|3,171.49
|New Albany/Plain Local Park
|1,975.78
|General Fund
|56,568.91
|Children Services
|170,841.78
|ADAMH Board
|76,612.54
|MRDD
|243,770.76
|Metropolitan Parks
|36,747.48
|Zoological Park
|24,906.25
|Office on Aging
|61,072.67