Franklin County Auditor refunding $3.5 million to county schools, libraries, municipalities

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano announced Tuesday that his office would be refunding millions of dollars to schools, libraries, and municipalities.

According to Stinziano $2.3 million of a total $3.5 million will be going to school districts across the county. Franklin County cities and villages will get $268,460, townships will get $170,511, libraries will get $95,753, and county agencies will get $670,520.

“At a time when many budgets are stretched thin, I am happy to be able to refund this money back to our schools, our libraries and our municipalities to support our residents and our students,” Stinziano said. “By being fiscally responsible, the Auditor’s office is able to return this money when these organizations need it the most.”

Columbus City Schools will get the largest refund of all the entities, at $789,018. Other school districts receiving large refunds are Hilliard City Schools with $224,573, Dublin City Schools at $218,667, South-Western Schools at $188,014, Worthington City Schools at $170,265, Upper Arlington at $130,361, and Westerville City Schools with $123,738.

Among cities and villages, Columbus received the largest refund, at $120,392, followed by Grove City, at $20,735 and Dublin at $20,570. Among libraries, the Columbus Metropolitan Library will receive the largest refund at $67,691, followed by the Worthington Public Library at $10,831 and the Upper Arlington Public Library at $3,934.

The money that is being refunded is collected as required by state law to pay for real estate reappraisals and triennial updates.

The breakdown of the refund are as follows:

Bexley City School District 38,963.01 Columbus City School District 789,017.65 Dublin City School District 218,666.52 Gahanna Jefferson City School District 110,747.38 Grandview Heights City School District 23,159.85 Hilliard City School District 224,573.34 Reynoldsburg City School District 34,095.47 South-Western City School District 188,014.43 Upper Arlington City School District 130,361.33 Westerville City School District 123,737.53 Whitehall City School District 18,596.16 Worthington City School District 170,265.06 Canal Winchester Local School District 24,480.67 Groveport Madison Local School District 50,370.63 Hamilton Local School District 9,293.75 New Albany Plain Local School District 88,209.71 Jonathan Alder Local School District 982.22 Licking Heights Local School district 24,609.11 Madison Plains Local School District 287.14 Olentangy Local School District 125.84 Pickerington Local School District 1,118.46 Teays Valley School District 82.91 Tolles Tech 11,240.25 Delaware County JVS 5.29 Eastland JVS 12,620.28 Licking County JVS 1,131.57

City of Bexley 4,411.06 City of Columbus 120,391.63 City of Dublin 20,569.95 City of Gahanna 7,013.19 City of Grandview Heights 15,107.94 City of Grove City 20,735.40 City of Hilliard 17,196.76 City of Pickerington 11.91 City of Reynoldsburg 928.60 City of Upper Arlington 17,345.82 City of Westerville 17,883.92 City of Whitehall 1,891.07 City of Worthington 5,129.28 Village of Brice 11.15 Village of Canal Winchester 1,933.37 Village of Groveport 727.48 Village of Harrisburg 6.13 Village of Lithopolis 3.24 Village of Lockbourne 11.43 Village Marble Cliff 24.83 Village of Minerva Park 1,291.82 Village of New Albany 14,309.66 Village of Obetz 479.71 Village of Riverlea 709.03 Village of Urbancrest 18.25 Village of Valleyview 317.07

Blendon Township 6,769.39 Brown Township 2,494.95 Clinton Township 3,095.65 Franklin Township 5,831.18 Hamilton Township 6,674.41 Jackson Township 19,077.00 Jefferson Township 12,099.26 Madison Township 16,411.65 Mifflin Township 18,235.44 Norwich Township 19,344.97 Perry Township 4,398.77 Plain Township 9,251.32 Pleasant Township 2,734.97 Prairie Township 8,226.01 Sharon Township 2,315.85 Truro Township 10,473.65 Washington Township 23,076.74

Bexley Public Library 1,686.41 Columbus Metropolitan Library 67,690.67 Grandview Heights Public Library 2,541.90 Pickerington Public Library 31.18 Upper Arlington Public Library 3,933.73 Westerville Public Library 3,874.76 Worthington Public Library 10,830.69 Delaware County District Library 2.02 Plain City Public Library 14.51 Southwest Public Library 3,171.49 New Albany/Plain Local Park 1,975.78