Franklin County Auditor looking into property manager

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County auditors office is looking into a property manager who is accused of being a slumlord by many of his tenants.

Across the county he has more than 100 rental homes and close to a dozen housing violations.

Since 2011, Columbus city code enforcement found 239 housing violations against Jeff Ihlenfield at the houses he has been managing under five different property names.

Eleven of those violations are still active.

“I think it’s unfair for them to treat someone like that,” tenant, Vickie Myers said.

Myers is living in one of the properties with multiple violations found by code enforcement ranging from a leaking sink to mice infestation.

“I’m scared to be here,” Myers said.

Mouse traps and droppings are throughout her house. She said she has killed at least 14 mice.

“One day I opened the refrigerator and one was in the refrigerator,” Myers said.

She said Ihlenfield sought her out after she qualified for Section 8 housing assistance.

“When I got my certificate to look for a place, he found me I didn’t know anything about this place,” Myers said.

NBC4 first told you Tuesday night that a family living in one of his properties, also with Section 8, has been without heat for a week. Since our story aired, the heat has now been fixed.

However, Ihlenfield is now facing an investigation from the Franklin County auditor’s office.

“Situations like this are concerning across the county,” Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano said.

According to the auditor’s website, NBC4 found that there was a change of entities associated with Ihlenfield several times.

“Making it little more confusing a little more difficult for people to follow any trends or who owns what properties and when,” Stinziano said.

It’s a loophole that the auditor wants to fix, since it is also done at no cost.

And once again we went to Ihlenfield’s home to get his side of what is going on, but he didnt come to the door or answer the phone.

But for Myers she hopes her issues will be fixed soon.

“I’m very glad that there is something being taken care of because I felt like nobody cared,” Myers said.

The auditor’s office called NBC4 before the end of business day and said Ihlenfield was in the process of transferring more than 100 properties into someone else’s name.

Under the rental registry if he didnt report a management change to the auditor, the LLC owner would face a fine of $150 for each home.

Ihlenfield finally did reach back out via text and said he couldn’t make any statement.