Franklin County Animal Shelter brings back holiday foster program

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Dog Shelter is bringing back its dog sleepover event for the holidays.

Residents will be allowed to foster shelter dogs over their holiday vacation, giving the dogs a break from the shelter and getting to spend some time in a loving home for the holidays.

The program for the holiday sleepover begins Monday and lasts all week, until Friday.

There is also a New Year’s sleepover from next Monday, Dec. 30, through Thursday, Jan. 2.

If you are interested in the Christmas week sleepover, you can show up to the shelter Monday morning at 11 a.m.

For the New Year’s sleepover, the animal shelter asks that anyone interested email holidaysleepover@franklincountyohio.gov.

