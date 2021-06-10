Franklin County 50% vaccinated against COVID-19, Delaware County 60%

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Franklin and Delaware counties have both hit COVID-19 vaccination milestones.

As of Thursday, 50% of people in Franklin County have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 60% of people have in Delaware County, according to Ohio Department of Health data.

Central Ohio’s two largest counties are both ahead of the statewide vaccination rate of 46%, but Delaware County leads the state overall and is nearly seven percentage points ahead of the second-most vaccinated county, Lake County.