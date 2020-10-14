Franklin County 2020 overdose deaths up 73% compared to 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From January 1 to June 30, 2020 the Franklin County Coroner’s Office saw 437 people die of overdoses — an increase of 73.4% from the same period last year.

Fentanyl related overdose fatalities accounted for 85.5% of all overdose deaths in 2020 compared to 79% in 2019.

Heroin-related deaths accounted for 5% of all overdose deaths in 2019, while in 2020 it accounted for 2.5%

Cocaine and methamphetamine overdose deaths:

· Cocaine: 46.9%, no real change from 2019.

· Methamphetamines: 14.1%, an increase from the 10% in 2019

27.4%% of those who died of overdose deaths were African American in 2020, similar to 2019 which was 28.1%. The percentage of Hispanics who died of overdose deaths remained at about 3% in 2020 as compared to 2019.

The number of males dying of overdoses continues to be higher than that of females. For the first half of 2020, 71% of males and 29% of females died of an overdose.

The top five zip codes with the highest number of overdose deaths for this period were: 43223, 43207, 43204, 43232 and 43211.

The age range with the highest numbers of overdose fatalities remains 25 to 44 years old.

