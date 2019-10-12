Franklin Co. Sheriffs shut down mobile meth lab

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people in connection with what officers have called a mobile methamphetamine manufacturing laboratory.

According to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page on Saturday, the office was participating in an “enforcement blitz” in the area of I-70 near James Road near the eastern county line last week.

During one of the traffic stops, deputies allegedly saw indications of a mobile methamphetamine lab.

In addition, two of the three people involved in that traffic stop had active warrants and one of them was also charged with felony possession of methamphetamines, the sheriff’s office said. The two suspects were taken to jail.

The “enforcement blitz” was held in conjunction with Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, Licking County Sheriff’s Office, the Reynoldsburg Division of Police and the Pickerington Police Department.

“Whether it was potential human trafficking, distracted driving, criminal activity or drugs being transported, deputies focused on enforcement as well as deterrence and education,” the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office posted.