Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for robbery, assault suspects

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three suspects it says tried to rob a Family Dollar store and assaulted a 72-year-old man.

According to the sheriff’s office, three young Black males entered the Family Dollar store on West Broad Street on Wednesday and attempted to steal merchandise.

The three then allegedly assaulted the man.

The suspects left with a fourth man in a newer model Chevy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 614-525-5481 or email sespence@franklincountyohio.gov.