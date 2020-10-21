One dead after pedestrian struck in Franklin Township

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCHM) — One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Franklin Township Tuesday night.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a tweet from the office’s account, the accident happened at West Broad Street and Wilson Road at approximately 8:30 p.m.

It is unknown at this time how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if all involved cars stayed at the scene, said a sheriff’s office spokesman.

The sheriff’s office is advising drivers to avoid the area as deputies investigate the accident.

No further information is available at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

