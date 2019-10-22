Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of K9 officer

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are mourning the loss of one of their canine officers.

Riddick, an 8-year-old Belgian Malinois, served the community for five years. He specialized in narcotics detection.

“He loved everybody,” said Deputy James McCoy, Riddick’s handler and partner. “He could be nice and then if I said the magical word, then it was like game on.”

Riddick assisted deputies in finding large amounts of drugs and capturing criminals.

McCoy described Riddick as not just a crime-fighting animal, but also as a friend and family member.

“Some people just consider him a tool,” he said. “He was more than a tool. He was my partner. He was basically like another kid. I didn’t go anywhere without him.”

Overnight on Friday, McCoy noticed Riddick was not acting normal.

“In the middle of the night, he got up and went out and slept on the couch, which was weird — he never did that,” said McCoy. “Me and my wife got up in the morning and went to the gym, came back and he was still on the couch, so I was like, ‘What the heck?'”

McCoy took Riddick to the doctor and the dog was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

By Monday, his condition had worsened and McCoy made the decision to put his partner down.

“It’s heartbreaking to talk about,” he explained. “I went in there [the veterinarian’s office] and just had him euthanized because I didn’t want him to suffer.”

Shortly after he passed away, McCoy said he draped Riddick’s body in an American flag.

“He was an officer, a partner, a friend and a loved one,” he said. “He helped protect and serve the residents of Franklin County.”

The sheriff’s office is in the process of planning a private memorial service for Riddick.