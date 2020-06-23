Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for stabbing suspect

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a man it said is wanted in connection with a Pleasant Township stabbing.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding David Holmes.

Holmes is 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Sheriff’s Office said Holmes is wanted for allegedly stabbing someone in Pleasant Township.

Holmes’ whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 614-525-3333.