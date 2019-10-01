Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for answer to weekend overdoses

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ten people dead in 26 hours from suspected overdoses in Franklin County, many of them right here in Columbus, have local health officials urging people to take action to help save lives.

It’s another spike that has some people asking how can overdose deaths happen with all of the resources available.

A chief deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office explains the different factors people suffering from substance abuse issues have to deal with.

“Unfortunately, you never know what you’re getting when you’re buying illegal drugs on the street,” said Rick Minerd, chief deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The high number of fatalities over such a short period of time is higher than usual.

“We’ve seen a number of overdoses here across Franklin County and those tend to come in spikes. Why that is? Not really sure,” Mineard said.

He added that several trends usually causes these spikes. One long-standing trend is the use of fentanyl.

“Again, fentanyl is going back in the labs in just about everything,” he said.

Mineard said a mix of drug users not knowing what’s in their drug of choice and drug dealers looking to make money at any cost is a recipe that’s causing death and disaster in central Ohio.

“Rather than trying to focus specifically on opioids, or heroin, and so forth, you know, we really need to focus on the addiction,” he said.

Minerd said several agencies in central Ohio work together to see how they can predict when the spike may happen. He said the information collected helps push their resources to the areas hit hardest with overdoses.

“We talk just about every day in terms of what we’re seeing on the street, and also what we’re seeing from the people who are addicted as well,” he said.

The message tonight to anyone with a substance abuse issue and their loved ones is to carry naloxone and also use fentanyl testing strips to keep yourself safe and alive.