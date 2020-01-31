Franklin Co. Sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle shot with pellet gun while family was inside

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An off-duty Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy has his personal vehicle shot at by a pellet gun while he and his family were inside it.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy and his family were returning from an evening event when the vehicle was shot at near James Road and Stelzer Road on Columbus’ east side Thursday night.

No one was injured.

The deputy pulled the car to the side of the road and discovered the passenger side window had been shattered.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.