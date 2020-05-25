Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Deputy to compete on NBC’s ‘Titan Games’ tonight

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Monday on NBC4, season two of ‘”The Titan Games” premieres with an army veteran and current Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy battling it out in the arena.

Steven Shelby is no stranger to a challenge. Right out of high school, he enlisted into the army and did a tour in Afghanistan with the National Guard. Since 2011, he’s been a deputy sheriff for Franklin County, “The Titan Games” is something new.

“I watched season one. Season one was sweet. The competitions were awesome. It was like bringing back the old American Gladiators,” Shelby said.

He applied for the show in September and got the call to be a contestant a month later.

“It was a no-brainer for me. Especially when they were looking for everyday. I’m a father. I have three kids, so I just wanted to put myself out there and why not,” he added.

For Shelby, the show means shining a light on law enforcement and the military. Not to mention Central Ohio, where he grew up and continues to serve. He knows the best way to represent for all of them is to win.

“The energy that I was waiting for, that I prepared myself for. After playing years of football and years of competing, it was nothing like that. It was a complete 180. I loved it. I knew it couldn’t choke. But you are going to love the show on Monday. You’re gonna love it,” Shelby added.

“The Titan Games” season two premieres Monday at 8 p.m. on NBC4.