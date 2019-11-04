Franklin Co. Sheriff K-9 Officer Riddick laid to rest

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Franklin County Sheriff’s Office K-9 officer who died last month due to a sudden diagnosis of cancer was laid to rest Monday at a formal ceremony.

Riddick, an 8-year-old Belgian Malinois, served with the sheriff’s office for five years.

“He loved everybody,” Deputy James McCoy, Riddick’s handler and partner, said at the time of Riddick’s passing. “He could be nice and then if I said the magical word, then it was like game on.”

The service was held Monday morning at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 Memorial on Jackson Pike in Columbus.

Riddick was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer on Friday, Oct. 18. By Monday, Oct. 22, his condition has worsened, and McCoy made the difficult decision to have him put down.

“It’s heartbreaking to talk about,” he explained. “I went in there [the veterinarian’s office] and just had him euthanized because I didn’t want him to suffer.”