(WCMH) — Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin is asking for the public to help find a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Nevaeh Straughter is a black female who is 5’6″, weighs 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, according to Baldwin.

Sheriff Baldwin is asking for your help in locating this missing child: Nevaeh Straughter. She was last seen November… Posted by Franklin County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 5, 2019

Anyone who sees her or has information on whereabouts is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 614-525-3333 or dial 911.