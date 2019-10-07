Franklin Co. sees slight increase in fatal drug overdoses in 2019

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Compared to 2018, Franklin County had a slight increase in fatal drug overdoses for the same time period in 2019.

In a release Monday, Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz announced that between January 1 to June 30, 2019, her office saw 254 deaths attributed to drug overdoses.

That’s about a 4% increase for the same time period last year.

Opiate-related deaths accounted for 85% of the overdose deaths with fentanyl causing 75% overall.

Carfentanil-related overdose deaths accounted for 1.5%, which was similar to the same period in 2018.

Heroin-related deaths accounted for 5% of all overdose deaths, a further decrease from the same period in 2018.

Cocaine, methamphetamine and benzodiazepine-related overdose deaths:

Cocaine: 41%, an increase of 2% from 2018

Methamphetamines: 10%, no change from 2018

Benzodiazepines: 3%, a decrease of 3% from 2018

Of those who died of overdose deaths, 28% were African American, an increase of 7% from same period in 2018. The percentage of Hispanics who died of overdose deaths remained at 3% in 2019 compared to 2018.

The number of males dying of overdoses continues to be higher than that of females, according to Ortiz.

For the first half of 2019 Franklin County saw 69% of males dying compared to 31% of females. This is a slight shift of about 2% more females.

The top five zip codes with the highest number of overdose deaths for this period were: 43211, 43223, 43229, 43207 and 43204