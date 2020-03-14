Breaking News
First case of coronavirus COVID-19 confirmed in Columbus resident
1  of  11
Closings and Delays
CenterPoint Church -Marion Greater Christ Temple Karl Rd Baptist Church Lancaster First UMC Maize Rd Baptist Church New Salem Baptist Church Northwest United Methodist Church St Paul United Church of Christ St. Paul Lutheran Church - Westerville Tri-Village Christian Church Worthington Presbyterian Church

Franklin Co. Dog Shelter starts extended sleepover program

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
franklin-county-dog-shelter-generic_184589

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — With people working from home and children out of school, the Franklin County Dog Shelter will be offering an extended sleepover program for the shelter’s dogs.

“We know folks will be at home with the kids over the coming weeks and we invite you to foster a shelter dog during that time,” the shelter said in a Facebook post. “You can keep everyone busy and give a shelter dog a break from their kennel.”

Here’s how it will work:

  • Starting Sunday, March 15, you can come to the shelter and find a dog to foster. You can come any day after the 15th, so there is no need to rush in that day as new dogs will be available every day.
  • You will have to return or adopt the dog by Sunday, April 5th. You can bring the dog back any time before that and we will be checking in with you periodically to make sure everything is ok and everyone is getting along.
  • You will be provided with food and medicine for one week. After that, the shelter will check-in with you to see if you would like to continue to foster, adopt, or return the dog to the shelter.
  • At a minimum, you will need to provide the shelter with a working phone number and proof of identification at the time of foster.
  • If you decide to adopt your foster dog, the adoption fee will be $18.

If you have any questions, please email holidaysleepover@franklincountyohio.gov.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools