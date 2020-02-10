Franklin County deputies searching for missing teen

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Deputies in Franklin County are asking for help locating a missing teenager.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Caliyah Ennon, 17, has been missing since January 29, when she was last seen in the Whitehall area.

Caliyah is described as a bi-racial female, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Deputies say Caliyah has also been seen in the Brice Road area of Columbus/Reynoldsburg, but she is originally from Marion and may return there.

Anyone with information on Caliyah’s whereabouts can call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 614-525-3333.