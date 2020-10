COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Coroner has announced seven people have died from drug overdoses in the last 24 hours.

Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz, in a Facebook post announcing the deaths, reminded the public that, “Fentanyl can be mixed into drugs and can be deadly.”

Ortiz also urges users and their loved ones to go to www.findtreatment.gov for recovery resources, naloxone, and fentanyl test strips.