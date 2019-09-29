Franklin Co. coroner reports 10 overdose deaths in last 26 hours

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As of 10 a.m. Sunday, 10 people have died as a result of overdoses in the last 26 hours (Saturday 8 a.m.), according to Franklin County officials.

In a post on the Franklin County Sheriff’s Facebook page attributed to county coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz, this number is “an unusually high number” for the county in such a short period of time.

What drugs caused the deaths was not specified.

“I urge friends and family of those who use to make sure you are armed with naloxone,” wrote in the social media post. “Those who use should also test before using with fentanyl testing strips.”

Ortiz further explains that fentanyl can be mixed with cocaine and methamphetamines, which can be deadly to users.

Click here for the county’s Opiate Crisis Information website, which has information on finding treatment or getting naloxone and fentanyl testing strips.