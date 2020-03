In this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2015 photo a nasal administered dose of Narcan is seen in school nurse Kathleen Gage’s Pilgrim High School office Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2015, in Warwick, R.I. A new state law requires middle schools and high schools to stock Narcan, which can reverse the effects of an overdose of drugs such […]

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Five people have died from overdoses over a 12 hours period, according to the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.

In a Facebook post, Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz said the deaths occurred Thursday night.

“Family and friends of those affected please carry naloxone and urge your loved ones to use fentanyl testing strips,” Ortiz writes in the post.

In addition, Ortiz posted links to addiction treatment facilities and other opiate addiction resources.