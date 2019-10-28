Franklin Co. coroner: 8 OD deaths in last 24 hours

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Eight people have died from overdoses since Sunday morning, according to the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.

County coroner Anahi Ortiz issued the statement Monday afternoon.

“We have seen yet another surge of overdose deaths in Franklin County,” Ortiz wrote in a Facebook post. “For a 24 hour period ending this morning, we saw eight people die of overdoses.”

According to the statement, four of the deaths occurred in the Whitehall area.

“If you are a person with an addiction, a family member or loved one of someone with an addiction, please go to the Columbus Public Health Department website for help with resources for naloxone (narcan), fentanyl testing strips and for a list of addiction treatment providers,” Ortiz wrote.

This is the second such spike in overdose deaths in Franklin County in four weeks. From Sept. 28 through Sept. 29, the county reported 10 deaths over a 26 hour period.

Overall, the county is seeing a slight increase in overdose deaths for 2019 compared to last year.