Franklin Co. coroner: 14 overdoses in 72 hours

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Coroner has reported 14 overdose deaths in the last 72 hours.

Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz posted the update to Facebook late Sunday morning.

Earlier this week, Ortiz said overdose deaths in the county are 73.4 percent higher for the first six months of 2020 than the same period in 2019.

Between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2020, 437 people have died from overdoses.

Anyone struggling with drug addiction or who knows someone who is can go to findtreatment.gov for assistance.