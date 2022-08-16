POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A one-year-old elephant is finally getting his special birthday party at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

The zoo announced on social media that Frankie’s celebration is taking place on Tuesday after the party was postponed two months ago.

“We’re pleased to share the details for Frankie’s first birthday party (rescheduled from June),” read the tweet. “Join us on Tuesday, August 16 at 1 p.m. in the elephant building! Festivities will include a “bubble bath” in the indoor pool and a bubble machine.”

Frankie’s first birthday party at the Columbus Zoo on Aug. 16, 2022.

Elephant (Frankie) – Amanda Carberry, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Frankie the Asian elephant eating bamboo at the Columbus Zoo in February 2022.

Frankie’s mom, Phoebe

Born to mother Phoebe and father Hank on June 16, 2021, the male Asian elephant calf’s birth was considered rare because he was conceived via artificial insemination, which the zoo said is uncommon for the species, with less than 10 successful births resulting from the process.

“From the moment Frankie was born, he has captivated the hearts of all of us at the Zoo, our guests, and our fans on social media,” the zoo wrote in a release announcing the original celebration. “It has been sheer joy to watch him grow, and we are looking forward to celebrating his first birthday on June 16, 2022.”

Frankie made his public debut at the zoo on June 28, 2021, at less than two weeks old, the zoo noted he weighed more than 260 pounds at the time. He was named by a donor family in honor of their late mother, the zoo stated.