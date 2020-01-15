Fourth person charged for death of Columbus City Schools bus driver

Local News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A fourth person is now facing charges related to the death of a Columbus City Schools bus driver last year.

According to court records, David M. Eisel, 46, was arrested and charged with conspiracy. He is accused of planning and aiding in the planning of the murder of John Clinedinst on September 24, 2019.

Investigators said Clinedinst was stabbed to death on the front porch of his home on Darbyhurst Road as he was leaving for work.

The man who actually stabbed Clinedinst, Donte Tarik Slash, 23, pleaded guilty on January 3 to a Bill of Information for one count of aggravated murder. He will be sentenced on July 30.

According to O’Brien, Shears recruited Slash and Glick to kill Clinedinst and make it look like a MS-13 gang murder.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools