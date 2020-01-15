Fourth person charged for death of Columbus City Schools bus driver

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A fourth person is now facing charges related to the death of a Columbus City Schools bus driver last year.

According to court records, David M. Eisel, 46, was arrested and charged with conspiracy. He is accused of planning and aiding in the planning of the murder of John Clinedinst on September 24, 2019.

Investigators said Clinedinst was stabbed to death on the front porch of his home on Darbyhurst Road as he was leaving for work.

The man who actually stabbed Clinedinst, Donte Tarik Slash, 23, pleaded guilty on January 3 to a Bill of Information for one count of aggravated murder. He will be sentenced on July 30.

According to O’Brien, Shears recruited Slash and Glick to kill Clinedinst and make it look like a MS-13 gang murder.