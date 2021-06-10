Fourth member of Bellar family pleads not guilty in sexual abuse case

Josiah Bellar

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fourth member of an Athens County family charged in a sexual abuse case pleaded not guilty Thursday and was given a $100,000 bond.

Josiah Bellar, 24, was indicted last month on three counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition over a series of incidents that took place between 2008 and ’16.

Bellar’s parents, Robert and Deborah, each received $1 million bonds in May, and his brother, Jonathan, received a $100,000 bond.

Josiah Bellar is incarcerated at the Warren Correctional Institution on unrelated charges. He is scheduled to be released on Dec. 2.

The case stems from a missing child who posted on Facebook under a pseudonym a series of sexual abuse allegations against members of the family.

